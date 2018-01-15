MLK Day observed with community service opportunities, special programs across Upstate

Several events will be held across the area Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or MLK Day, is observed each year on the third Monday in January to remember the birthday and life of the famous civil rights leader. This year’s celebration falls on King’s actual birthday, January 15. He was born in 1929 in Atlanta, GA and served as a pastor before becoming a powerful voice in the civil rights movement in the late 1950s and 60s.

Below is a list of MLK Day events scheduled for Monday:

Day of Service at Table Rock State Park - The SC Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism said volunteer crews at Table Rock will help restore the area around the historic Hemlock Shelter, which was built in 1936. Volunteers will meet at the Hemlock picnic shelter parking lot at 10 a.m. and are asked to wear comfortable work shoes and clothes, bring work gloves, water and their own lunch.

Furman University Day of Service - The university said 160 students will be volunteering at numerous locations around the community, including United Ministries, Brutontown Community Center, Greenville Free Medical Clinic, Shepherd's Gate, Soteria Community Development Corporation, Freetown Community Center, and the YMCA Camp in Simpsonville.

Greenville Tech Day of Service - College officials said 200 volunteers will pack meals for food banks and food ministries beginning at 10 a.m. at McAlister Square. 50,000 pasta meals will be packaged and sent to Harvest Hope Food Bank's backpack program, Woodmont United Food Bank, and Caring Corner, which is Greenville Tech's emergency food pantry.

Limestone College MLK Day special program – The college said Bishop M. Garrison, Jr., a national political consultant and advisor, will deliver a speech entitled “Moving Beyond Partisanship Through The Good We Do” at 11 a.m. in Fullerton Auditorium.

PUSHTech 2020 Hack-A-Thon - The Rainbow PUSH Coalition is hosting the event for kindergarten through 8th graders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West End Community Development Center.

Greer MLK Day Luncheon Celebration – The city of Greer’s annual luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall

Anderson MLK Birthday Celebration - The Anderson County Ministers Organization said it will host an evening reinforcing the theme that "faith and education initiate strength, courage and wisdom.” The event begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center and is open to the public.

Spartanburg MLK Unity Celebration – The event will be held The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Sound 250+ member Sounds of Diversity Choir and Orchestra will perform, Erica Campbell will deliver the keynote address, poster contest winners will be announced and humanitarian awards will be given. Admission is free.

