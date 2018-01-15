After 30 years on American soil, Detroit immigrant deported to Mexico

(Meredith) -- After spending three decades in the United States, a 39-year-old Michigan man was sent back to Mexico by ICE agents, according to the Detroit Free Press. Jorge Garcia was only 10 when he came to the US with his family. He was a child of undocumented immigrants.

Today, Garcia is married with two children, all of which are full US citizens. Previously, Garcia would be allowed to remain in the states after so many years but with the recent crackdown on immigrants under the Trump administration, he has been ordered to vacate.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Garcia said goodbye to his family at the Detroit Metro Airport on Monday. ICE agents escorted him onto a plane bound for Mexico.

This is tough to watch. A Michigan family said goodbye to their dad, who was deported after 30 years in the U.S. https://t.co/eo4vQOknca pic.twitter.com/zczo4BbDqD — Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 15, 2018

Garcia told the paper that he had requested for ICE to wait until new DACA legislation is passed, but the agency denied his request.

Garcia said that he feels sad and worries about how his family will adapt without him being there to support them. The report acknowledged that Garcia is not allowed to reenter the United States for at least 10 years.

Garcia expressed fear in the story about starting over in Mexico by finding a new job and starting a new life.

[Click here to read the original article]

Copyright 2018 The Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.