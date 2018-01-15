After 30 years on American soil, Detroit immigrant deported to Mexico

A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >
A gunman who held a small boy hostage in a standoff that spanned more than 30 hours used the small child as a "human shield," Butler County's sheriff revealed Sunday.More >
Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a potential disaster when it rains again.More >
Officials from the two Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea's plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month's Winter Olympics, as the rivals tried to follow up on the North's recent agreement to cooperate in the Games in a conciliatory gesture following months of nuclear tensions.More >
Thousands of people gathered Sunday night at a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the 20 people who were killed when mudslides ravaged a Southern California community.More >
Human error is blamed for a false alarm of a missile heading for Hawaii, but the scare left Americans wondering how the missile detection and emergency messaging systems are supposed to work -- and what went wrong.More >
With Russia in mind, the Trump administration is aiming to develop new nuclear firepower that it says will make it easier to deter threats to European allies.More >
Case Keenum completed a last-ditch heave near the sideline Sunday on the game's final play, as Stefon Diggs slithered away for a 61-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 29-24 victory over New Orleans and send the Vikings to the NFC championship game with one more win needed to become a first-time Super Bowl host.More >
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not just a federal holiday where you take off work, it's also meant to be a national day of service -- a time for action.More >
Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds.More >
Jerry Miller had a baby girl in Covington 39 years ago, but had to give her up for medical reasons - and is now using social media to try to find her.More >
Our Tuesday night snow chance is still on track for both the Upstate and mountains as cold continues through the middle of the week with a warm-up around the corner.More >
Lyman police said a 66-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and other offenses after shooting his stepson in a home on Walcott Drive Sunday night.More >
The weather stays generally cold this week with a chance of light snow late Tuesday then warmer for the weekend!More >
A Texas woman captured video of a suspicious man staring into her bedroom window and posted the footage online to caution others.More >
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says an investigation is underway after the death of an inmate at the Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer.More >