Troopers: Man turns self in for felony DUI after victim killed in January Spartanburg Co. crash

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said one person has died and multiple people were hurt when four vehicles got into a wreck on I-26 near mile marker 20 in Spartanburg Monday, January 15.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m.

Troopers said a Honda sedan was traveling west and ran off the road, crashing through the cable barrier and then hitting three oncoming vehicles in the eastbound lane.

The roadway was blocked and traffic was at standstill as crews worked to process the scene Monday evening.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda was entrapped and was taken to the hospital after being freed.

The driver of a 1999 Chevy SUV was also entrapped. That driver was taken to the hospital along with two passengers. Troopers said Tuesday morning that the driver of the SUV had died.

He was later identified as 68-year-old Randy Steven Oberdier of Clinton.

Two people in a 2016 Chevy pickup were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the fourth vehicle, a 2008 Chevy sedan, was not hurt.

Two of the injured victims are juveniles, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges had been filed as of January 16.

On Wednesday, March 28, troopers said a man turned himself in connection with this crash. Troopers believe he had just been released from the hospital.

Shane Jason Bishop, 47, of Clyde,NC was charged with felony DUI resulting in death and booked into Spartanburg County Detention Center.

