MILDER today, warmer weekend

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Nicer conditions are ahead for Friday afternoon AND this weekend!

Patchy black ice concerns end (for most) as temperature climbs into the 50s this afternoon - a nice thawing! Some black ice concerns could continue in parts of western NC.

Mostly sunny conditions continue into this weekend with highs near 60 degrees.This is above normal for this time of year!

The next chance for rain will arrive on Monday afternoon and evening as highs stay in the 50s. The middle of the next week looks dry and pleasant with no signs of major cold.

