Dog gets second chance at life days after being found on the brink of death

A dog got a second chance at life days after he was found on the brink of death.

"He was found laying in a ditch and we don't know if he had been laying in a ditch for three weeks, said Audrey Lodato, Director of Animal Care at Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, “He was definitely in shock, emaciated and not in good condition."

The rescue that found him says he was likely hit by a car, which left him with two broken legs. Neo’s injuries were so bad that he could not walk or stand.

"Neo was sitting in a cage and I could tell he was in a lot of pain so I went over to him and I started to pet him,” said Officer Caffray, an animal control officer in Charlotte, NC, “He just crawled over to me and put his head on my lap and that's when I just fell in love with the dog.”

Neo was brought to an animal control shelter in Charlotte, but even then, his prognosis was grim.

Neo had two fractured femurs and needed emergency surgery. The rescue said he was only hours away from being put down.

Officer Caffray said she called around to try to find him help, but the vet estimated it would cost around $10,000 for surgery, which the Charlotte-based animal shelter could not afford.

“As a facility we did everything we could, but I took it upon myself to reach out to rescues to try and save the dog,” said Caffray, “I just knew that there was something about him and I wanted to try my best to save him.

That’s when Officer Caffray stepped in and saved him.

“The fact that she called us is amazing,” said Lodato, “She was very passionate about Neo and his needs and she really let us know that he was special.”

Officer Caffray reached out to multiple shelters and Brother Wolf Animal Rescue, a no-kill shelter in Asheville, agreed to take him in.

Within a few days, Neo was at the shelter getting the treatment he needed.

"His injuries were about 3 weeks old and it took a few days to get him here, so he had been suffering from these injuries for quite a while,” said Lodato, “I would assume if they hadn't found a rescue that would take him in he would have been euthanized.”

Donations are starting to come into Brother Wolf as they do their best to give Neo something true to his name: a new beginning.

“I’m glad that the shelter let me name him, which is something that they usually don’t allow,” said Officer Caffray, “I named him Neo because it means new beginning.

Neo is expected to make a full recovery.

In March, Neo was adopted and found his forever home. His new family says he has made an incredible recovery and loves to jump around and play.

