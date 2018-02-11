Sheriff: Suspect charged with murder in February shooting of Gaffney man

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said a suspect has been charged with murder in the February 11 shooting that killed a Gaffney man.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said 33-year-old Sherman O. Tate was shot during a fight on 3rd Avenue in Gaffney, between 4th and 5th streets, just before 2 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, Fowler said witnesses reported a large gathering of at least 30 people who were observing several females fighting and several males fighting in the street. Witnesses said one of the males involved in the fight pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, causing the crowd to start running from the area.

Mueller said his deputies arrived to find blood in the roadway and then learned Tate was taken by private vehicle to Gaffney Medical Center, where died before he could be airlifted to Spartanburg Regional.

Fowler said Tate later died in the emergency department at 4:05 p.m. after sustaining a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Deputies said the victim had been dropped off at the hospital by two men in a black SUV. Investigators with the Sheriff's Office later shared a photo of 28-year-old Ricky Eugene Garrison of Blacksburg, who they said was a person of interest.

Mueller announced on Friday, March 30 that a murder arrest had been made but did not immediately release the suspect's name.

Mueller said the suspect would be arraigned during a 2 p.m. bond hearing Friday and more details will be released at that time.

