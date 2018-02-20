Greenville Co. deputies ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Greenville County Deputies are again asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a business on White Horse Road that occurred in February.

Deputies said they responded to Fresh 2 Def on Feb. 18 around 10:40 a.m. in regards to an alarm activation. The business is located in the White Horse Road Flea Market.

According to deputies, one man and an accomplice approached the counter with merchandise and then pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise, deputies said.

Investigators said the suspects drove off in a champagne-colored Dodge Durango.

Greenville County deputies said they believe it is "highly probable" that the robbery is connected to an armed robbery at Andy's Party Shop in Spartanburg County.

On Thursday, deputies released a new photo of one of the suspects sought in the case.

They ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Tips can be made anonymously.

