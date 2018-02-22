Authorities investigating possible Upstate connection to Lowcountry kidnapping case

Authorities said a woman, whose last whereabouts were at a Boiling Springs duplex, may have information about a kidnapping and assault in the Lowcountry.

FOX Carolina has learned that investigators with the FBI have been wanting to talk to Sharon Hayden, but have so far not been able to locate her.

They say Hayden was last seen in the presence of Lawton Thomas Evans.

Evans is charged after a four-year-old girl was kidnapped in a home invasion in early February on Johns Island. Her mother was reportedly assaulted during the incident. The girl was eventually recovered safely in Alabama.

Evans was arrested in Mississippi in connection with the case, reportedly driving a car belonging to Hayden, who investigators think may be able to answer lingering questions about the case.

Neighbors told FOX Carolina that Hayden had last been seen around Feb. 8th, and that Evans was seen in her presence at her home.

Three days later, authorities said Evans was discovered walking around with a gas can on Johns Island, even though he reportedly had a suspended license. Two days after that, the kidnapping incident involving the 4-year-old occurred.

"Where is my daughter?" asked Hayden's mother, Sharon Jowers in a phone interview Thursday night. "What did he do to her? Because with what he did to [the kidnapping victim's] mother, I don't know what he might've done to my daughter."

Jowers admits she is worried about her daughter being in Evans's presence in the first place.

"I think he never should've gotten out of prison," she said.

Evans had been released from prison in the days before the kidnapping incident occurred.

