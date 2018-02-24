Deputies: Polk County man charged with murder in missing Spartanburg woman's death

Polk County Deputies said a man has been charged with murder months after he led them to the remains of a missing Spartanburg County woman.

Deputies said Karen Jenkins disappeared from Spartanburg County back in November and she was formally reported missing with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office in January. Deputies said Jenkins had been last seen on her way to Polk County.

On Wednesday, deputies announced that Jeremy Bradshaw had been charged with first degree murder in Jenkins' death.

In February, deputies initially charged Bradshaw with concealing a death and obstruction of justice.

Through dozens of interviews, deputies learned Jenkins was in an on and off again relationship with Bradshaw before she disappeared.

Deputies said Bradshaw took investigators to an address off Old Highway 19 in February where Jenkins' body was found in the bottom of an abandoned well on the property.

Deputies said the remains had likely been there since December.

Holly Leopard said she knew something was wrong when she hadn't seen her friend of 20 years around town.

"Some of our past conversations will never die in my head," Holly Leopard said. "She had a big heart, she did."

Leopard reported hearing that Jenkins was beaten, and deputies confirm domestic violence played a role in the relationship.

Deputies said Bradshaw was taken into custody on the new charge Tuesday after an autopsy revealed how Jenkins died.

