Upstate lawmaker gives away 3 guns, CWP courses to SC teachers

South Carolina Rep. Steven Long of Boiling Springs hosted a drawing to give away guns to teachers and show support for pro-Second Amendment legislation in the SC House on Tuesday.

Long gave away 3 Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm handguns: one to a K-12 teacher, school staff member, or school administrator; one to a college or university faculty, staff member, or administrator; and one to a "freedom-loving patriot" who participated in the drawing.

Long posted about the giveaway on Facebook on February 26:

The winners were also be given gift certificates to attend a concealed weapons permit training course. They were: Victoria Kimbrell, K-12 teacher, Spartanburg Dist 2; Dr. Charlie Harrington, from USC Upstate and Hannah Warren.

Rep. Long and Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright were present at the event on Tuesday as teachers, faculty, staff and administrators of k-12 or Higher Education institutions shot off some rounds at the gun range. Teachers were allowed to shoot for free. All others could purchase a ticket that included range time, eye and ear protection, targets, gun rental (if needed), and a box of 50 rounds of ammo.

The event was paid for by Rep. Long's re-election campaign. He is running unopposed.

Long said several bills have been introduced to allow teachers to carry, including H3052, H4956, H4972, H3248, and H3262.

“We must do everything we can to ensure the safety of children in schools, both K-12 and our higher education institutions,” Long said. “Allowing teachers or school staff members to carry is the most efficient and most effective way to do this.This is entirely voluntary. We aren’t forcing teachers who don’t feel comfortable with a gun to carry. Not every teacher will want to carry or needs to carry, but for those who are willing and able, we need to allow them this protection. I’m open to a discussion regarding the specifics of a program that allows teachers to carry, but it is undeniable that we must take action on this issue.”

He also argues that 98 percent of mass shootings happen in gun-free zones at the hands of “mentally defective cowards.”

“The killers know that they are unlikely to encounter armed resistance and be stopped and they’re going after defenseless targets,” Long said. “Well, not anymore. By allowing trained adults to defend the students, we will send the message to those deranged psychotic degenerates that children are our top priority and we will protect them.”

Long said he holds a CWP, is an avid shooter, and was endorsed by the National Rifle Association during his 2016 campaign.

