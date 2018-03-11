Greer teen recovering from head injury after head-on collision has major breakthrough in hospital

Troopers said three teens were injured and taken to the hospital after a collision in Greenville County Sunday afternoon.

Family told FOX Carolina the two passengers have been released from the hospital, but one 15-year-old Greer High School student is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

"For a dad, you want to fix things,” said Roy Geesey. “I'm a fixer that's what I do."

Geesey said it’s been heartbreaking not being able to fix this. He said there were moments of desperation, following the phone call he'll never forget.

"All of a sudden I'm in a situation where it's my little girl laying there and there's nothing you can do but wait, hope and pray," Geesey said.

Aliah, just 15-years-old was brand new to driving. Highway Patrol said she was on Highway 101 in Greer when her car veered into the other lane and struck a truck head-on.

Even when it was touch and go, the Geesey family never gave up hope. Every single night, they were sitting next to their daughter’s side in the hospital.

"I would just tell her ‘Daddy is right here, I’m not going anywhere. You're never alone,’” Geesey said.

For more than a week and a half, it was nothing but silence in return, just waiting. Geesey said it got tough, especially through Aliah's rough nights.

"We didn't live and die based on what we saw on a screen because you know that thing will take you on a rollercoaster,” Geesey said. “But it was just the faithfulness of God underneath all of that that just kind of kept us in a place where we were always hopeful even though it was one of the saddest and hardest things we've ever faced."

Thursday that sadness slowly drifted away, and with it some of their fears. For the first time since the accident, Aliah smiled, right after they took her off the ventilator.

"She started responding to questions, shaking her head yes and no,” Geesey said. “Now when I tell her ‘I love you’, she'll say ‘I love you more.’ It's just been incredible."

It's what happened next that brought Geesey to tears, she put her arms out for a hug.

"Honestly it's like all the adrenaline and all the emotion and everything you've carried for 11 days just kind of all released at one time," Geesey said.

The father said it was their faith and their community that got them through, dozens of supporters showed up to pray in the waiting room the day of the crash.

"It was crazy, there was teachers from Greer High School, there was students because she's a cheerleader there,” Geesey said. “There were so many people that eventually security started telling people that no more people could come up into the waiting room."

She still has a long journey ahead with more surgeries and rehab, but Greer supporters who have been following Aliah's journey have setup a fundraiser for this Saturday from 11am to 2pm. It's a BBQ at the Fairview Baptist ball fields in Greer, right across from Ingles.

There is a gofundme page the community has setup for donations.

