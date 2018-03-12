Upstate woman who gouged out eyes tells magazine 'Life's more beautiful now'

Life has changed drastically for Kaylee Muthart since a tragic morning in February outside an Anderson County church, but her mother said she is continuing to recover and find new purpose.

Deputies were called to South Main Chapel on Feb. 6 after a report of a woman who gouged out her own eyes. According to Kaylee's mother, Katy Tompkins, the 20-year-old had been battling meth addiction for six months before the incident.

Tompkins said doctors believe another chemical or drug was added to methamphetamine to cause Kaylee to react the way she did and skew her perception of reality so much she pulled out her own eyes.

She said she is grateful her daughter is still here and on the road to recovery. A GoFundMe account set up to raise money for Kaylee to get a service dog has received $31,000 in donations since Feb. 12.

Kaylee was released from the hospital in early March and Tompkins said she has an upcoming appointment at the Eye Institute in Greenville.

In an update on GoFundMe, Kaylee's mother said she is finding peace in singing and is adjusting to her surroundings.

In an interview with People magazine, Kaylee said playing the guitar has not been a difficult transition and she recently learned a new song. Muthart told People she would rather be herself without her sense of sight than the woman who was battling meth addiction.

“It’s the same life, but I’m just learning everything in a new way,” she said in an interview with People. “Life’s more beautiful now, life’s more beautiful than it was being on drugs. It is a horrible world to live in.”

Kaylee told People she is expected to go back to a rehab facility in the near future. She is also slated to appear on The Dr. Oz Show.

"I do believe she can eventually put the bad thoughts in the past and each day I'm with her I see improvement but it is a slow process," Tompkins wrote on GoFundMe.

As a mother, she continues to urge those battling addiction to seek help.

"Kaylee was only in that world for 6 months and I can see the damage it caused," Tompkins wrote.

On Friday, March 23, Tompkins shared an update on her Facebook page about how Kaylee was doing:

Update for Kaylee - 03/23/2018 Yesterday was a pretty full day! Her first official optometrist appointment was yesterday. He said her eye sockets look good but there is not enough left to help keep the prosthetics in when she gets them. So, she has to have 2 separate surgeries. He will start with the right eye socket to build it back up so that the prosthetics will stay in and her body will not reject them. After her first surgery, he said her socket will stay numb for 18 hours and she will have no pain after that. They will put a pressured eye patch on to be left on for 3 days. Then he has to repeat on the other eye socket 3 weeks later, the same thing and same recovery! So, we both were in a little shock because throughout her stay, while in the hospital, I was told that the procedures would be done in the office and they made it sound like it was going to be a simple process. So, I especially was shocked to find out she has to go under general anesthesia 2 times! So a little disheartening for me. And Kaylee is very anxious about it. Reason being, she explained to me that when she was on the methamphetamine one time, she was literally awake and could not move any part of her body nor speak. Years prior to this, she had seen the trailer for the movie "Awake", which is about going under general anesthesia and being awake but no one knows. So that messed with her mind! We talked it through and her conclusion was she's was putting it in God's hands! So she is comforted with that fact! I, as her mom, am as well but, there is that "but," I am not looking forward to it at all. I understand that it's has to be done but I'm just a worried mom! I can't help it! I just have to pray! I AM still so very thankful to God every single second that I still have Kaylee! ALWAYS!!!! Still a lot of several different things going on....many many different details of other things that I have to take care of! Trying to keep everything organized and be here for Kaylee, most of all! I would just like everyone to understand there are so many different things involved in this process, it takes all of my time! And I must go forward and do what I need to, for Kaylee and her wishes to be of help to others! I know I thank you all every update, and I will continue to thank you each and every single day because it comes from our hearts! So, the journey continues. We are officially booked for the Dr Oz Show to tape on April 5th.( We don't know the official air date yet) Our flights are booked and I do want everyone to know that Kaylee, nor anyone in our family are getting ANY compensation for going to the show! Thank you all for all of your support, prayers, thoughts and absolutely everything you have done for Kaylee and our family! From the bottom of our hearts?????? Isaiah 30:21 - And thine ears shall hear a word behind thee, saying, This is the way, walk ye in it, when ye turn to the right hand, and when ye turn to the left.

