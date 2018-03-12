Asheville police: Man missing since September 2017 found safe in - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police: Man missing since September 2017 found safe in another state

James Christian (Source: Asheville PD) James Christian (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said a missing man has been located in another state.

Officers said a relative filed a missing persons report for 50-year-old James Phillip Christian in February. Investigators said Christian, who was last seen in September 2017, is known to utilize resources for the homeless such as AHOPE.

On Monday, officers said Christian was safely located in Colorado. 

