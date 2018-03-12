SLED: Men charged after 'very violent' death of Anderson Co. mother following argument

The Anderson County Coroner's Office was on scene of a violent death investigation Monday afternoon.

The coroner said a woman was found deceased in a pool of blood at a residence on East Broad Road in the Iva area.

Iva Police Department, Iva Rescue and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division all responded to the scene. SLED is assisting in the investigation, although has declined to release further information.

The coroner said the death appeared to be a homicide. He identified the victim as 24-year-old Tabatha Nicole Duncan.

On Friday, SLED announced two men were arrested in connection with Duncan's death. Adam Lawless, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and drug possession.

Family members confirmed Lawless and Duncan were in a relationship.

Aaron Kenyon, 19, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and drug possession.

According to arrest warrants, Duncan was stabbed and showed signs of strangulation. The homicide occurred after an argument with Lawless, warrants state.

The father of Duncan's boyfriend broke into the home around 2:30 p.m. to check on her on Mar. 12, the coroner said. He found the victim's body and Duncan's 2-year-old daughter was found unharmed nearby in the home.

Duncan's aunt, Cynthia Vickery, describes her niece as vibrant.

“She was very vibrant, happy, loved her children," Vickery said. "She loved her family."

Duncan's manner of death has not yet been released. After an autopsy, the coroner's office said they could not comment on her injuries except to say they were of a "very violent nature."

"Twenty-four years old... Has two children... She didn't deserve what she got," said Coroner Greg Shore.

Shore said all investigators involved are hoping for justice for Duncan.

"I know personally being a Christian that what somebody does in the darkness is gonna come to light," Vickery said. "I will say here right now that if you have done something to Tabatha that we as a family are gonna stick by her and we're not gonna stop until the person that has done this that they receive the justice for what they've done."

The Iva Police Chief, Jason Hawkins, issued a statement on Friday after the announcement of the arrests of Lawless and Kenyon saying he wanted to thank SLED for their hard work on the case.

Hawkins said both SLED and the Iva Police Department will continue to work closely with prosecutors as the case goes to court.

"The Iva Police Department and I express our deepest sympathy to the family and ask that our community keep them in their thoughts and prayers," Hawkins said.

Lawless and Kenyon appeared in bond court on Friday. Lawless, who maintained his innocence during the hearing, was denied bond. His attorney said he will be entering a not-guilty plea.

"We look forward to our day in court," he said.

Kenyon's bond was set at $10,615.

Duncan's grandfather spoke at the hearing and asked Lawless be denied bond, saying he was suspicious from the beginning.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

