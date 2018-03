Sheriff: After nearly a week on the run, 'dangerous' suspect captured in Franklin Co.

Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop nearly a week earlier was in custody.

Sheriff Thomas said the suspect, identified as Robert Huckaby, took off Mar. 14 when a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over for an expired tag along I-85 near mile marker 174 near Lavonia.

Thomas said Huckaby appeared to be reaching for his gun when deputies approached the vehicle. Deputies said the suspect's wife was driving the car and took off when officers drew their weapons.

According to deputies, she pulled over a few minutes later and Huckaby jumped out of the car and fled. Their two children were in the backseat of the car during the incident, deputies said.

Thomas said the heavily-tattooed Huckaby should be armed and considered dangerous.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Thomas said Huckaby knocked on the door of a home behind a weigh station on I-85 south. The homeowner called 911 and en route to the scene, Thomas said he saw the suspect run across four lanes of traffic on the interstate and into the woods.

The sheriff called for backup and a K-9 team response. Huckaby was located around 10 a.m. on Roberts Road in Lavonia.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Huckaby was wanted for parole violation. Deputies said Huckaby is now also facing the following charges:

Obstruction

Possession of marijuana

Giving false information

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Thomas said Huckaby has an extensive criminal history, with prior charges including:

Possession of a firearm during a crime

Possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Obstruction of law enforcement officer

Thomas said Huckaby had just been released from prison on October 4, 2017.

Before Huckaby was captured, law enforcement in Franklin County spent nearly a week following up leads on his whereabouts. Law enforcement searched for him near Hwy 77, the Ridge Road area and Brick Yard Road on Thursday night.

“Our 911 dispatch got a call from a citizen that said they saw a white male matching Huckaby's description come up from a creek area on Brick Yard Road, but after a 2 hour search, we came up empty handed,” Sheriff Thomas said.

On Friday morning, the sheriff said deputies were once again searching for Huckaby after he asked a civilian for directions to I-85 around 8:30 a.m.

K-9s were tracking the suspect in the Lavonia Creek ball fields headed toward Highway 59. Thomas said a helicopter was also assisting in the search

Deputies called off the search for the night around 9:15 p.m. Friday. They said Huckaby had last been seen around 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the sheriff said the search had resumed because there had been another sighting of Huckaby. A helicopter, K-9 officers and numerous deputies were on I-85 near the Fairview Bridge.

Investigators returned to the area near Brown Road again on Monday after a reported sighting in the area. Carnesville Primary, Carnesville Elementary, Franklin Middle and Lavonia Middle were placed on soft lockdown during this time, meaning students were required to stay inside.

Franklin County Schools superintendent Dr. Cyndee Phillips said students did not go out for recess and the schools were on heightened alert.

