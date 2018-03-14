Sheriff: Helicopter, K-9s searching for for armed, "dangerous" suspect who fled traffic stop in Lavonia

Officials with Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the search for a man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop on Wednesday was ongoing.

Sheriff Thomas said the suspect, identified as Robert Huckaby, took off when a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over for an expired tag along I-85 near mile marker 174 near Lavonia.

Thomas said Huckaby appeared to be reaching for his gun when deputies approached the vehicle. Deputies said the suspect's wife was driving the car and took off when officers drew their weapons.

According to deputies, she pulled over a few minutes later and Huckaby jumped out of the car and fled.

Their two children were in the backseat of the car during the incident, deputies said.

Thomas said Huckaby is armed and considered dangerous.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Huckaby is wanted for parole violation. Deputies said Huckaby is now also facing the following charges:

Obstruction

Possession of marijuana

Giving false information

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

A helicopter is out and K9 officers are on the ground searching for him at this time.

Deputies believe he is still in the area and actively running.

Huckaby is described as bald with tattoos all over his body, including his neck and head. Sheriff Thomas said Thursday evening that deputies got a tip reporting that Huckaby may be in Hart County.

Law enforcement searched for him near Hwy 77, the Ridge Road area and Brick Yard Road on Thursday night.

“Our 911 dispatch got a call from a citizen that said they saw a white male matching Huckaby's description come up from a creek area on Brick Yard Road, but after a 2 hour search, we came up empty handed,” Sheriff Thomas said.

On Friday morning, the sheriff said deputies were once again searching for Huckaby after he asked a civilian for directions to I-85 around 8:30 a.m.

K-9s were tracking the suspect in the Lavonia Creek ball fields headed toward Highway 59. Thomas said a helicopter was also assisting in the search

Thomas said Huckaby has an extensive criminal history, with prior charges including:

Possession of a firearm during a crime

Possession of a firearm

Possession of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Obstruction of law enforcement officer

Thomas said Huckaby had just been released from prison on October 4, 2017.

