Country star Jason Aldean announces FREE pop-up show in Greenville

Anglers and Aldean fans, rejoice! Country star Jason Aldean will be playing a surprise concert in Greenville as part of the 2018 Bassmaster Classic.

Officials with the Bassmaster Classic announced Aldean will be performing a free-to-the-public, pop-up set at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena right after the first day of weigh-ins for the fishing tournament on Friday.

Seating for Aldean's show will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and doors for the weigh-in open at 3:15 p.m.

“I’ve always been into pretty much anything outdoors,” Aldean said. “I grew-up fishing with my Dad and Grandad, so it’ll be cool to get out there with Field & Stream and be a part of this year’s Bassmaster Classic.”

Aldean has been a spokesperson for Field & Stream since 2016. He was nominated earlier this year for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2018 Academy of Country Music.

The singer was on stage in October 2017 when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Since the tragedy, Aldean has welcomed a baby boy into the world.

"This will be one of the most memorable weigh-ins in Classic history," said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. "Fans will get to see the greatest anglers on the planet and one of country music’s most talented artists all in the same night. And like every other activity and venue of Classic Week, admission is free.”

Click here for more information about the Bassmaster Classic.

