Suspect accused of running from police after chase ended in crash arrested

Union police said a man who ran off on foot after a chase ended in a crash on Tuesday morning has been taken into custody.

Police said they have signed arrest warrants for Antavius Hill, 21, charging him with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, and possession of marijuana.

Police said they attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord that Hill was driving.

Initially, they said Hill stopped in a parking lot, and then sped off as an officer was approaching the vehicle.

A chase ensued and ended when police said the Accord crashed through a fence and into a tree at the intersection of at the intersection of Perrin Avenue and Sims Avenue.

Hill fled on foot but police said a female passenger was on scene and having difficulty breathing and had to be taken to the hospital.

A wallet was found near the scene with a state identification card belonging to Hill inside.

Police said they also found marijuana inside the vehicle.

Police said they were still searching for Hill on Thursday. On Friday, Hill was in the Union County Detention Center. In addition to the above charges, he was also cited for driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, and no insurance.

