Police: Husband and wife arrested in theft of Bassmaster vendor trailer

Photo of the suspect's vehicle towing the stolen trailer (Source: GPD)

Greenville police said they have charged a couple in connection with the theft of a covered utility trailer belonging to a Bassmaster vendor that was stolen with more than $200,000 in merchandise.

Police said the trailer was stolen from the Hampton Inn on Congaree Road on the morning of Mar. 14.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle pulling the trailer. A broken trailer lock was found in the parking space where the trailer had been parked, officers said.

On Thursday afternoon, officers confirmed the trailer was found behind Cherrydale Plaza. Greenville Police said the trailer was recovered after they received a tip from Crime Stoppers.

Noah Wheeler with Reelsnot, who was selling his merchandise at the fishing tournament, said the theft is "catastrophic" for their small business. He estimated the value of the products to be up to $200,000.

Reelsnot is a line and reel lubrication for anglers.

Wheeler said the Greenville Police Department was extremely helpful in tracking down his stolen trailer.

On Tuesday, officers said 33-year-old Jerry Adam McCauley and his wife 31-year-old Tabitha McCauley were taken into custody after found sleeping in a stolen SUV on McDaniel Greene.

They are both charged with grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, malicious damage to personal property and possession of stolen tools capable of being used in a crime.

Jerry McCauley is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen tag, possession of a controlled narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop for police.

He was identified as the driver of the vehicle that fled from officers the day after the theft that they believed to be connected to the crime.

Much of the merchandise is still missing.

Anyone with information about these products is encouraged to contact Greenville Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

