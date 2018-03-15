Nice and WARM today, early Saturday rain

Decently warm weather continues into the weekend followed by more cooler days next week.

This afternoon, mostly sunny conditions will warm the Upstate into the middle 70s while the mountains could see extra clouds and temperatures hold in the mid 60s.

Some rain is possible early Saturday, lingering through about lunch. After that, dry and mostly cloudy weather should prevail with highs reaching the upper 60s (and low 70s if any extended period of sun occurs).

Sunday looks great with sun and clouds and highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will feature unsettled and generally cooler conditions as rain chances becoming increasingly higher.

Toward Wednesday, at least a wintry mix if not some snow showers are possible across western NC as cooler air makes another entrance. Frost or freeze concerns are possible for the entire area by Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.