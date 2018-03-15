Troopers: One injured after vehicle crashes into building

Witnesses said a car was going at a high rate of speed when it went though a fence, down an embankment, hit a car, and ultimately a building Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened along Old Highway 14 just before 4:00 p.m at JB's RV & Boat Storage.

The owner of the business said that his employees were working within the path of the crash moments before it occurred.

The crash was captured on security camera video at the business.

According to troopers, the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

MORE NEWS: Sister of Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof given $5,000 bond, not allowed to return to SC school

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.