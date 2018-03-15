Police: 'No evidence of crime' after reports of shots fired near BI-LO

Officers on scene after shots fired in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ 3/15/18)

Greenville police said Friday that they had been unable to locate any suspects or victims after getting reports of shots fired Thursday evening.

Around 9 p.m. police said they received reports of gunshots near Bi-Lo on Verdae Blvd.

Officers at the scene spoke to several witnesses who reported that gunshots were fired from inside a Toyota Tacoma in the shopping center parking lot before speeding off, according to Donald Porter, a spokesman for the police department.

"At this time, there are no victims, suspects, or evidence that a crime has been committed," Porter said.

Porter said anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME

