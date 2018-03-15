Memorial service announced for Tripp Halstead, boy critically injured by tree limb in 2012

A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.

Tripp was in Winder, Georgia when a large tree branch fell on his head, cracking his skull. Following the accident, Tripp braved over a dozen surgeries.

We've followed the story of Tripp Halstead since the accident, but tonight his parents confirmed the tragic news.

SLIDESHOW: Remembering Tripp Halstead

Before news of his passing broke, an update was posted Thursday on a Facebook page following Tripp's progress since his accident.

In the post, Tripp's mother Stacy Halstead said Tripp had been experiencing labored breathing and other health complications when she went to wake him up for school on Thursday. He was taken to an emergency room in Athens for treatment, and was then transported to a hospital in Atlanta. According to the Facebook post, Tripp had low oxygen levels and possibly pneumonia in his left lung.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday night, the page was updated again with a heartbreaking message:

There are no words to express how Bill and I are feeling at this moment. We are beyond devastated and honestly I believe I am in shock. Our amazing, perfect, beautiful miracle of a son, Tripp Hughes Halstead passed away at 5:47 pm today. He was our whole world.



We love you Trippadoo and you will never realize the impact you made on our lives.



I have no idea when I will post again. I’m still processing everything. But Bill and I were in the room when he passed at the hospital. His little body was just done fighting this last infection. His little heart gave out. This winter was brutal for him. I’m just so thankful he had the best summer ever. Jet skis, Disney World, the list is endless and that’s when we got those amazing huge smiles.



At this time, I will not be reading the comments but your welcome to leave them for me to read in the coming weeks.



You have been the most loyal and outstanding followers we could have ever asked for and We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the past 5 1/2 years. You let us into your lives and You were there when we needed you most.



Love, Bill and Stacy

You can read more about Tripp's story HERE.

The team behind the annual Ride to Give cycling event also shared the posting, saying they too were heartbroken.

"Our hearts are broken tonight and we grieve alongside Stacy, Bill, their family, and all who loved Tripp. - Kaete, Dave, and Barbara," the post read.

Cyclist Dave Nazaroff began Ride to Give in 2013, when he pedaled from New York to Georgia to raise money for the Halstead family after learning of Tripp's injuries.

READ MORE: Man's 'Ride to Give' for Tripp Halstead travels from NY to GA

Since then, Ride to Give has grown from a single rider to an army of more than 107,000 members. The organization has raised more than $2 million to help 95 families across the US pay for "medical equipment, travel expenses, and other out of pocket costs related to having a medically fragile child," according to the Ride to Give website.

A visitation for Tripp will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Jefferson Civic Center on Kissam Street in Jefferson, Georgia. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7 p.m.

Evans Funeral Home is handing arrangements.

SLIDESHOW: 900-mile bike ride fundraiser supports family of Georgia boy

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

PREVIOUSLY:

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.