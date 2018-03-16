Coroner: Gaffney man killed when car crashes into stopped tractor trailer on I-85

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Gaffney man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a stopped tractor trailer on I-85 South Thursday night.

Fowler identified the victim as Kaylin Jaquan Huskey, 23, of 711 Holmes Street.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 11 p.m.

Huskey was the only person in the 2007 Nissan Altima that that struck the tractor trailer. Fowler said the truck was stopped in the roadway near mile marker 88 due to an earlier crash on the interstate.

“Evidence at the scene indicates Huskey applied his brakes just before making contact with the big rig,” Fowler stated in a news release. “Huskey, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.”

The driver of the 2016 Freightliner truck was not hurt.

Huskey’s death was Cherokee County’s fifth traffic related death of 2018

