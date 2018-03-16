Bassmaster Classic underway in Anderson, Greenville. What you need to know.

Bassmaster Classic underway in Anderson, Greenville. What you ne - FOX Carolina 21

Bassmaster Classic at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (FOX Carolina) Bassmaster Classic at Bon Secours Wellness Arena (FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Bassmaster Classic returned to the Upstate on Friday.

The three-day tournament, which organizers compare to the Super Bowl of bass fishing, will be held on Lake Hartwell with daily weigh-ins in Greenville.

Free public events include the daily launches, boat demos, weigh-ins, and an Outdoor Expo.

The Outdoor Expo will be held at the TD Convention Center, located at 1 Exposition Drive in Greenville. A mechanical fish was set up at the TD Convention Center where riders could try their luck at hanging on.

Hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The anglers will launch from Green Pond Landing in Anderson each day at 7:30 a.m.

Weigh-ins will be at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, located at 650 N. Academy Street in Greenville, each day from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Doors will open daily at 3:15 p.m.

Parking for avid anglers will be available at the Church Street Garage for a flat rate of $6 starting Friday. Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday, limited spaces will be available at the Liberty Square Garage and the Commons Garage on Beattie Place.

Free weekend parking is available from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday at the Richardson Street Garage.

Country music star Jason Aldean will perform at a free pop-up concert on Friday during the first weigh-in. Seating is first-come-first-serve and and doors will open at 3:15 p.m.

Boat Demos will also take place at Green Pond Landing, which is located at 470 Green Pond Road. The demos will be offered each day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

