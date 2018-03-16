Troopers: School bus sideswiped by tractor trailer in hit-and-run

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a hit-and-run involving a school bus in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wilkins Road near Fairview Oaks Drive.

Troopers said a tractor trailer sideswiped the school bus and then kept driving.

Five people were on board the bus at the time, including three students.

No one was hurt.

Troopers are working to get more information about the tractor trailer.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg District One said the school bus was not one of theirs.

FOX Carolina is working to get additional info.

