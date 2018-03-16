Troopers: School bus sideswiped by tractor trailer in hit-and-run

The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the first round of the NCAA tournament on their home court.More >
Members of the First Presbyterian Church and Greenville community of all ages work together in the Grains of Grace IV event. These members will work in two-hour shifts in the church's gymnasium to pack life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide. This is First Presbyterian's fourth missional initiative coordinated with the Christian hunger relief charity, Feed My Starving Children.More >
A look back at the life and bravery of Tripp Halstead, a little boy from Georgia who battled more than a dozen surgeries.More >
The three-day Bassmaster Classic kicks off Friday on Lake Hartwell, with weigh-ins and an outdoor expo in Greenville.More >
The Clemson Tigers added five tombstones representing 2017 victories to their ceremonial graveyard.More >
Fire officials said a blazed that severely damaged the former Sandy Cross Schoolhouse in Franklin County, GA has been ruled as arson.More >
Students across Greenville County paid tribute to the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >
On National School Walk-Out Day, the Greenville County School District encouraged students to participate in indoor alternatives. At Wade Hampton High School, 17 desks were set up in memory of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.More >
Instead of walking out, students at Westside High School held a balloon release for the 17 victims of the FL high school shooting and a superhero balloon release for Townville victim Jacob Hall.More >
