Police: Teen arrested after threatening to bring weapon to Greenville school

Greenville police said a student at the Sullivan Lifelong Learning Center on Wilkins Street was arrested Thursday after threatening to bring a weapon to school.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was charged with disturbing school.

Officers began investigating after being notified of a group chat between students that included the school safety concern.

The teen was taken into custody and booked into the Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center.

MORE NEWS - BI-LO parent company announces bankruptcy filing; nearly 100 stores closing

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.