Asheville police seek for information in shooting outside music hall

The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in the parking lot of the New Mountain Music Hall Thursday night, according to a city spokesperson.

Police said they were called after shots were fired at the venue on North French Broad Avenue.

The 30-year-old victim is expected to recover.

Officials ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who can provide any additional information to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

