New bowling, arcade venue with restaurant, full bar coming to Greenville

Spare Time Greenville under construction on Congaree (FOX Carolina/ March 16, 2018) Spare Time Greenville under construction on Congaree (FOX Carolina/ March 16, 2018)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A new bowling and family entertainment center is coming to Greenville.

Spare Time Entertainment is under construction at 822 Congaree Road, according to the company website.

Spare Time Greenville’s Facebook page said the venue will feature bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, a giant arcade, escape rooms, a full restaurant, and bar.

The venue will also be available for birthday parties, corporate events, and teambuilding meetings.

There is no word yet on when Spare Time will open.

Spare Time is currently hiring chefs, bartenders, mechanics, birthday party hosts, servers, front desk attendants, and game and laser tag attendants, per their Facebook page. Click here to apply.

