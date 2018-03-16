Deputies: Henderson Co. man arrested after shooting victim durin - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Henderson Co. man arrested after shooting victim during altercation

Posted: Updated:
Alexie George Wideman. (Source: HCSO). Alexie George Wideman. (Source: HCSO).
HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. 

Deputies said they responded to a call on March 11 regarding a gunshot wound received during an altercation on Harper Drive. 

According to deputies, the victim was transported to a local hospital and released on the same day. 

31-year-old Alexie George Wideman was arrested in connection with the incident, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies said Wideman also faces the following charges: 

  • Possession of a stolen firearm 
  • Possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine 
  • Maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances 
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia 

Wideman is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail. 

MORE NEWS: BI-LO parent company announces bankruptcy filing; nearly 100 stores closing

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.