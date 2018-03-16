Deputies: Henderson Co. man arrested after shooting victim during altercation

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said they responded to a call on March 11 regarding a gunshot wound received during an altercation on Harper Drive.

According to deputies, the victim was transported to a local hospital and released on the same day.

31-year-old Alexie George Wideman was arrested in connection with the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Wideman also faces the following charges:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with intent to sell and/or deliver cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Wideman is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

