Weekend Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots worth combined $800 million

SC Education lottery officials said the St. Patrick’s Day weekend may be a lucky one for Powerball and Mega Millions players, with both jackpots totaling $800 million.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $345 million. Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot is $455 million.

Tickets are $2 for each game and are available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in our state.

Mega Millions tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. Friday. Players can buy Powerball tickets until 9:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Players have a 1 in 303 million chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot an 1 in 293 million of hitting the Powerball jackpot.

