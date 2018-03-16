Greenville Co. brothers convicted in slaying of woman during armed robbery

Two brothers convicted in a deadly Greenville County armed robbery will spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

In February 2015, brothers Jahru Smith and Bobby Smith conspired to rob a victim on Mayflower Street. During the robbery, Jahru Smith shot and killed 23-year-old Shamese Nicole Logan in her car.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 hang-up call and found Logan in the driveway of a home.

Bobby Smith was arrested on the night of the crime. On Thursday, he was convicted of armed robbery, accessory after the fact and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jahru Smith, who was wanted in connection with the shooting, turned himself in 10 days after Logan's death.

He was convicted of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a joint trial.

