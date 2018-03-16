Spartanburg Co. Sheriff Chuck Wright honored in emotional surpri - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. Sheriff Chuck Wright honored in emotional surprise ceremony

Sheriff Chuck Wright is honored at a dedication ceremony. (Source: FOX Carolina/Mar. 16, 2018). Sheriff Chuck Wright is honored at a dedication ceremony. (Source: FOX Carolina/Mar. 16, 2018).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright was honored during an emotional surprise ceremony on Friday. 

The Spartanburg County Legislative Delegation passed a resolution to name a portion of U.S. Highway 29 after Sheriff Wright. 

The dedication was a surprise for the sheriff, who thought he was attending a ceremony honoring his son that serves as a Lyman Police officer. 

The sheriff expressed his gratitude to the Spartanburg community in an emotional speech. 

"I love this community very much. I'm honored that you let me serve you...I'm super honored. I don't know what else to say. God has been so good to me and I don't know why." 

