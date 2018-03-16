Deputies: Jackson Co. man found dead under an ATV - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Jackson Co. man found dead under an ATV

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead under an ATV early Thursday morning. 

Deputies said they responded to a call on Peachtree Road regarding an unattended death. 

According to the sheriff's office, a friend of the deceased found him underneath a Kawasaki ATV. 

Deputies identified the deceased as 69-year-old Larry Dale Anders. 

The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. 

