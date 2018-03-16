Deputies: Jackson Co. man found dead under an ATV

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead under an ATV early Thursday morning.

Deputies said they responded to a call on Peachtree Road regarding an unattended death.

According to the sheriff's office, a friend of the deceased found him underneath a Kawasaki ATV.

Deputies identified the deceased as 69-year-old Larry Dale Anders.

The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

