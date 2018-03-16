Early showers for St. Patrick's Day followed by a gorgeous afternoon

The warm weather continues into the weekend with only a few showers to dodge the morning of St. Patrick’s Day.

Those should move out by mid-morning and give way to peeks of sunshine and highs near 70 in the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains.

A few additional showers are also possible in the mountains Saturday night, but overall not too many plans should be affected. Sunday will be completely dry and mild with highs similar to Saturday.

Our next rain chances arrive on Monday in the form of scattered showers with highs sinking into the 50s.

We’ll warm up more on Tuesday into the 60s as rain continues to push through, but should be out by Tuesday night.

As another punch of cold airs sinks down the mountains could very well get in on a wintry mix during the day Wednesday as the Upstate remains dry.

Expect highs to only reach the 40s in the mountains and 50s in the Upstate on Wednesday.

We should rebound and dry up by the end of the week with sunshine and highs returning to the 50s and 60s.

