Deputies: Spartanburg Co. man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies said 32-year-old Eric Blaine Powers was taken into custody on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, Powers inappropriately touched a 14-year-old victim's breasts. Deputies said the incidents began in August 2017 and the last incident occurred in November 2017.

The victim was 13-years-old when the incidents began, deputies said.

Powers remains in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: BI-LO parent company announces bankruptcy filing; nearly 100 stores closing

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.