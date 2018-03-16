Deputies: Spartanburg Co. man arrested for criminal sexual condu - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Spartanburg Co. man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Posted: Updated:
Eric Powers. (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center). Eric Powers. (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor. 

Deputies said 32-year-old Eric Blaine Powers was taken into custody on Friday. 

According to the sheriff's office, Powers inappropriately touched a 14-year-old victim's breasts. Deputies said the incidents began in August 2017 and the last incident occurred in November 2017. 

The victim was 13-years-old when the incidents began, deputies said. 

Powers remains in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. 

MORE NEWS: BI-LO parent company announces bankruptcy filing; nearly 100 stores closing

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.