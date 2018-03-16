Deputies: Spartanburg Co. man arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of grocery stores such as Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie, is voluntarily filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.More >
Southeastern Grocers, parent company of grocery stores such as Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie, is voluntarily filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Gaffney man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a stopped tractor trailer on I-85 South Thursday night.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Gaffney man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a stopped tractor trailer on I-85 South Thursday night.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was on scene of a violent death investigation Monday afternoon.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was on scene of a violent death investigation Monday afternoon.More >
The venue will feature bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, a giant arcade, escape rooms, a full restaurant, and bar.More >
The venue will feature bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, a giant arcade, escape rooms, a full restaurant, and bar.More >
Anglers and Aldean fans, rejoice! Country star Jason Aldean will be playing a surprise concert in Greenville as part of the 2018 Bassmaster Classic.More >
Anglers and Aldean fans, rejoice! Country star Jason Aldean will be playing a surprise concert in Greenville as part of the 2018 Bassmaster Classic.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
Two brothers convicted in a deadly Greenville County armed robbery will spend the rest of their lives behind bars.More >
Two brothers convicted in a deadly Greenville County armed robbery will spend the rest of their lives behind bars.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on March 11.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on March 11.More >
The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the first round of the NCAA tournament on their home court.More >
The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the first round of the NCAA tournament on their home court.More >
Members of the First Presbyterian Church and Greenville community of all ages work together in the Grains of Grace IV event. These members will work in two-hour shifts in the church's gymnasium to pack life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide. This is First Presbyterian's fourth missional initiative coordinated with the Christian hunger relief charity, Feed My Starving Children.More >
Members of the First Presbyterian Church and Greenville community of all ages work together in the Grains of Grace IV event. These members will work in two-hour shifts in the church's gymnasium to pack life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide. This is First Presbyterian's fourth missional initiative coordinated with the Christian hunger relief charity, Feed My Starving Children.More >
A look back at the life and bravery of Tripp Halstead, a little boy from Georgia who battled more than a dozen surgeries.More >
A look back at the life and bravery of Tripp Halstead, a little boy from Georgia who battled more than a dozen surgeries.More >
The three-day Bassmaster Classic kicks off Friday on Lake Hartwell, with weigh-ins and an outdoor expo in Greenville.More >
The three-day Bassmaster Classic kicks off Friday on Lake Hartwell, with weigh-ins and an outdoor expo in Greenville.More >
The Clemson Tigers added five tombstones representing 2017 victories to their ceremonial graveyard.More >
The Clemson Tigers added five tombstones representing 2017 victories to their ceremonial graveyard.More >
Fire officials said a blazed that severely damaged the former Sandy Cross Schoolhouse in Franklin County, GA has been ruled as arson.More >
Fire officials said a blazed that severely damaged the former Sandy Cross Schoolhouse in Franklin County, GA has been ruled as arson.More >
Students across Greenville County paid tribute to the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >
Students across Greenville County paid tribute to the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >
On National School Walk-Out Day, the Greenville County School District encouraged students to participate in indoor alternatives. At Wade Hampton High School, 17 desks were set up in memory of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.More >
On National School Walk-Out Day, the Greenville County School District encouraged students to participate in indoor alternatives. At Wade Hampton High School, 17 desks were set up in memory of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.More >
Instead of walking out, students at Westside High School held a balloon release for the 17 victims of the FL high school shooting and a superhero balloon release for Townville victim Jacob Hall.More >
Instead of walking out, students at Westside High School held a balloon release for the 17 victims of the FL high school shooting and a superhero balloon release for Townville victim Jacob Hall.More >