Authorities identify Upstate men among 76 arrested in massive child exploitation crackdown

Left to right: Donald McCall, Kenneth Oshaughnessy and Luis Yera (Source: GCSO) Left to right: Donald McCall, Kenneth Oshaughnessy and Luis Yera (Source: GCSO)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Attorney General announced Friday that individuals were arrested in South Carolina as part of a large, multi-state crackdown by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The attorney general identified three suspects from the Upstate who were arrested in connection with the crackdown.

Deputies also announced the arrest of 47-year-old Kenneth Alan Oshaughnessy of Simpsonville. He is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators said he downloaded a video containing the sexual exploitation of a child.

Luis Daniel Colon Yera, 26, of Greer, was also arrested and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The arrest warrant indicates he downloaded a video containing the sexual exploitation of a minor and admitted to having previously sought out the material. He also made this type of exploitative content available on a network.

Greenville County deputies said 53-year-old Donald Keith McCall of Simpsonville was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor and attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.

According to arrest warrants, McCall engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a minor female. He also discussed using video chat for the minor to engage in a sexual performance for him, the warrant states.

Deputies said McCall's arrest is also connected to Operation Millstone, a sting operation targeting suspected child predators, prostitution and human trafficking.

The following other suspects from South Carolina were also charged in the crackdown:

  • Anthony Carmichael, 30, of Marion
  • Edwin Alan Giacin, 35, of Little River
  • Matthew Dalton, 29, of Columbia
  • Howard Knapp, 32, of Columbia
  • Kenneth Vitali, 51, of Hopkins
  • Ariel Elayda Acierto, 21, of Ladson
  • Andrew Steiskal, 22, of Juneau County, WI, was charged in South Carolina

