Sailor killed in action at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest in western NC

Frank Wood is finally coming home to rest in Franklin, North Carolina.

Seaman Frank Wood was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. American Legion Post and Riders Chapter 108 said Wood was aboard the USS Oklahoma when the ship sustained multiple torpedo hits, causing it to quickly capsize.

Wood was one of 429 killed on that ship decades ago, but it wasn't until September of 2017 that his remains were positively identified. They are now accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

According to his obituary, Wood was born in Jackson, Ohio on November 16, 1916. He enlisted in the Navy in 1940 at the age of 23, and reported for duty on the USS Oklahoma on October 12, 1940.

The following year, he and 248 others aboard the USS Oklahoma were killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

His obituary shared more details on what happened:

From December 9, 1941 through June 1944 Navy personnel recovered remains of deceased crewmen from the USS Oklahoma. These thoroughly comingled remains representing as many as 400 individuals were interred as "unknowns" at 52 burial sites in the Halawa Naval Cemetery and the Nu'uanu Naval Cemetery. These unidentified remains were later reburied in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.



In 2015 a casket containing comingled remains from the Oklahoma was exhumed. The Navy contacted the closest remaining relatives, niece Jill O. Overly Lee of Franklin, North Carolina, and nephew, Jack R. Overly of Estes Park, Colorado who submitted genetic data (DNA samples) for testing. As a result, the remains of Frank Wood S2c were identified.

On Saturday April 14, 2018, American Legion Post 108 in Franklin, N.C. will participate in Woods's funeral. The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at Carson Cemetery in Franklin, N.C. and full Military honors will be conducted by the USS Navy, VFW Post 7339 and American Legion Post 108.

A reception will take place at American Legion Post 108 located at 614 W. Main Street, Franklin, NC 28734 following the service.

