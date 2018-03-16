NC group claims that they have evidence that Bigfoot exists

The group North Carolina Bigfoot claims this is a print of Bigfoot. (Source: Stefan Jagoe).

A group in North Carolina is claiming they have evidence that Bigfoot exists.

The group North Carolina Bigfoot has posted photos they claim to be evidence of Bigfoot, including footprints and bent branches, over the years.

North Carolina Bigfoot claims evidence of Bigfoot sightings have been found in Pender County, the Uhwarrie Forest, and Lake Hickory.

The fascination with Bigfoot is also spreading to North Carolina classrooms.

Instructor Jim Charneski offers the class North Carolina Bigfoot at Mayland Community College. He began teaching the class four years ago.

Charneski said he became involved with Bigfoot Research Field Organization ten years ago and now serves as investigator for the organization.

According to Charneski, the class covers Bigfoot history in North Carolina and Bigfoot research and investigations.

He said the television show 'Finding Bigfoot' has brought more attention to the topic.

Charneski said he had a sighting of Bigfoot approximately four years ago near the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

He is hoping to offer similar classes in the Asheville area and encourages people to keep an open mind about Bigfoot sightings.

"Keep an open mind, there are more sightings in our area than what most people are aware of. I don't think they're all misidentifications."

