Bassmaster Classic to create $20 million impact in region

Whether you’re 9-year-old Cooper Mitchell who just reeled in his first catfish Friday or Mike Cheeks who drove up from Georgia with his wife to watch the pros reel in the big catch, there’s something for everyone at the GEICO Bassmaster Classic this weekend.

"She has never been and I was anxious for her to come and see how fun it is,” said Cheeks. “We knew Greenville was a pretty cool place to come."

In fact, thousands like Cheeks have come from all over for the tournament. According to David Montgomery with VisitGreenville, more than 4300 rooms in Greenville have been booked and about 10,000 rooms total across the region.

"Economic impact across the entire region is about $20 million,” said Montgomery. “Just for Greenville alone, about $17 million."

Between the family-orientated fishing events, the expo, fishing and Jason Aldean concert, Montgomery expects a record year for the tournament.

"What's great is that it's all free. All these events when you go to the convention center. You go the arena," explained Montgomery. “All of them are free to the public. I think that's what is great about it. It's a niche sport but they've embraced Greenville and I think the community has embraced them."

Montgomery says they hope by setting the bar high this year, the tournament will continue to come back.

