Upstate middle school student disciplined over a Tide Pod

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Tide Pod found its way out of the laundry room and into a classroom at Honea Path Middle School.

According to Assistant Superintendent Radford of Anderson School District Two, a student reported to their substitute teacher that they noticed another kid in class put something into a water bottle left in the classroom.

The water bottle was found and disposed by the substitute teacher. In it, was a small portion of a Tide Pod. Once the student's teacher returned to class that next week, she handled the matter in a way deemed appropriate by the administration.

The teacher disciplined the student with a teacher managed referral. There was no evidence of the student using the Tide Pod to harm the other students in the class or teacher. 

