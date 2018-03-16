Upstate middle school student disciplined over a Tide Pod

A Tide Pod found its way out of the laundry room and into a classroom at Honea Path Middle School.

According to Assistant Superintendent Radford of Anderson School District Two, a student reported to their substitute teacher that they noticed another kid in class put something into a water bottle left in the classroom.

The water bottle was found and disposed by the substitute teacher. In it, was a small portion of a Tide Pod. Once the student's teacher returned to class that next week, she handled the matter in a way deemed appropriate by the administration.

The teacher disciplined the student with a teacher managed referral. There was no evidence of the student using the Tide Pod to harm the other students in the class or teacher.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.