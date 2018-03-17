Clemson defeats New Mexico State, 79-68, in first round of NCAA tournament

The Clemson men’s basketball defeated New Mexico State 79-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers now move on to play Auburn in the second round on Sunday.

This is the first time Clemson has been in the NCAA Tournament since 2011, that was head coach Brad Brownell’s first season at the helm of the Tigers.

The #5 seed is the highest for the Tigers since they were also the fifth seed in 2008.

If they defeat Auburn on Sunday, Clemson will head to their first sweet 16 since 1997.

