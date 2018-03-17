Clemson defeats New Mexico State, 79-68, in first round of NCAA - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson defeats New Mexico State, 79-68, in first round of NCAA tournament

Posted: Updated:
(file/FOX Carolina) (file/FOX Carolina)
SAN DIEGO, CA (FOX Carolina) -

The Clemson men’s basketball defeated New Mexico State 79-68 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers now move on to play Auburn in the second round on Sunday.

This is the first time Clemson has been in the NCAA Tournament since 2011, that was head coach Brad Brownell’s first season at the helm of the Tigers.

The #5 seed is the highest for the Tigers since they were also the fifth seed in 2008.

If they defeat Auburn on Sunday, Clemson will head to their first sweet 16 since 1997.

MORE NEWS: South Carolina Scare: Defending champs hold off Aggies 63-52

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.