Troopers: One killed in Greenville Co. hit and run

Troopers said one person was killed in a hit and run on White Horse Road Saturday morning.

Greenville County Coroner Jeff Fowler identified the victim as 32-year-old Dianna Lisett Deleon of Greenville. She was pronounced dead at the scene, Fowler said. Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

Deleon was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was entrapped in the vehicle, troopers said.

According to troopers, Deleon was traveling north on White Horse Road when the driver of a 2007 Cadillac CTS sedan crossed the center line and struck her vehicle.

Troopers said the driver of the Cadillac fled the scene of the collision.

The case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

