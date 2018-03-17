Greenville PD remembers fallen officer with 12 mile hike to grav - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville PD remembers fallen officer with 12 mile hike to grave site

Posted: Updated:
Greenville PD hikes to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs. (Source: Greenville PD) Greenville PD hikes to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs. (Source: Greenville PD)
Greenville PD hikes to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs. (Source: Greenville PD) Greenville PD hikes to honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs. (Source: Greenville PD)
Officers Jacobs wife and baby join in on the hike in his honor. (Source: Greenville PD) Officers Jacobs wife and baby join in on the hike in his honor. (Source: Greenville PD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officers with the Greenville Police Department honored one of their own during an approximately 12 mile hike along the Swamp Rabbit Trail on Friday.

The Greenville Police Department remembered fallen Officer Allen Jacobs with a hike from Greenville to his grave site in Travelers Rest. There they shared memories and reflected on the department's great loss. Officers Jacobs wife and their baby were also in attendance.

The hike went so well, officers are already talking about making it an annual tradition.

MORE NEWS: Bassmaster Classic to create $20 million impact in region

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.