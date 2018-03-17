Greenville PD remembers fallen officer with 12 mile hike to grave site

Officers Jacobs wife and baby join in on the hike in his honor. (Source: Greenville PD)

Officers with the Greenville Police Department honored one of their own during an approximately 12 mile hike along the Swamp Rabbit Trail on Friday.

The Greenville Police Department remembered fallen Officer Allen Jacobs with a hike from Greenville to his grave site in Travelers Rest. There they shared memories and reflected on the department's great loss. Officers Jacobs wife and their baby were also in attendance.

A post shared by Greenville Police Department (@greenville_police_department) on Mar 16, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT

The hike went so well, officers are already talking about making it an annual tradition.

