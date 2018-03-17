Resident escapes house fire in Westminster, per fire chief

An Upstate resident escaped an early morning house fire in Westminster on Saturday.

Per the Westminster Fire Department chief, about 50 percent of the home was damaged after a fire broke out on the 1500 block of Greenfield Road.

The one occupant inside the home was able to escape and wait in the yard until crews arrived. Once crews arrived on scene, the fire was extinguished and the victim was transported to the hospital via EMS for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is assisting the victim with food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

