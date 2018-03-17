Fire officials: Mobile home 'total loss' after early morning fire

Officials said a mobile home was a 'total loss' after the fire. (FOX Carolina/Mar. 17, 2018).

Fire officials said one mobile home is a "total loss" and two others sustained heavy damage after a fire early Saturday morning in Woodruff.

Assistant Chief Matthew Daniels with the Woodruff Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 2:30 a.m.

Two vehicles were also destroyed in the fire, Daniels said.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is currently assisting eight people after the fire, a family of five and a family of three.

"Working smoke alarms that were installed by the Woodruff Fire Department as part of a Red Cross campaign alerted the residents of the fire and likely saved their lives," Assistant Chief Daniels said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

