Spectacular Sunday ahead of more rain to start the work week

Sunday still looks dry and mild everywhere with highs in the middle 60s to lower and middle 70s. Showers return in on & off fashion both Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance at a lingering shower or two on Wednesday.

Temperatures during the time will fluctuate from the upper 50s Monday to the 60s on Tuesday and then down to the upper 40s and 50s on Wednesday.

There’s also a slight chance at a brief rain/snow mix happening along the Tennessee border Wednesday as the colder air pushes in.

Otherwise, the second half of the week will be dry, but cold with highs in the 50s in most locations. Showers re-enter the picture next Saturday as temperatures creep back into the 60s.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.