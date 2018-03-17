NC SBI investigating after one man fatally shot by Yancey Co. deputy during home invasion

The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said a the North Carolina SBI is investigating after a deputy fatally shot a suspect during a home invasion on Friday night.

Chief Deputy Shane Hilliard said deputies responded to a call regarding a breaking and entering on Uncle Harvey's Drive. The suspect broke into his wife's home with an ax, Hilliard said.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim said there was an active domestic violence restraining order against her husband.

Chief Deputy Hilliard said the Yancey County Sheriff's Office is cooperating fully with the North Carolina SBI.

