NC SBI investigating after one man fatally shot by Yancey Co. deputy during home invasion

On Friday the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced three separate arrests made relating to the sexual exploitation of children.More >
The Greenville County Coroner is responding to the scene of a fatal crash on White Horse Road Saturday morning.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was on scene of a violent death investigation Monday afternoon.More >
The venue will feature bowling lanes, a laser tag arena, a giant arcade, escape rooms, a full restaurant, and bar.More >
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
Lunch is on Little Caesars - and the now-defeated Virginia Cavaliers.More >
The Bassmaster Classic returns to the Upstate on Friday. The three-day tournament, which organizers compare to the Super Bowl of bass fishing, will be held on Lake Hartwell with daily weigh-ins in Greenville.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
An instructor in North Carolina is offering a course on Bigfoot.More >
A woman is facing charges for allegedly burning a toddler with hot water at a daycare center in Belleville.More >
On Friday and Saturday, members of First Presbyterian Church and the Greenville community packed life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide.More >
Clemson defeats New Mexico State, 79-68, in first round of NCAA tournament. (3/16/18)More >
The University of South Carolina Women's basketball team will face the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the first round of the NCAA tournament on their home court.More >
Members of the First Presbyterian Church and Greenville community of all ages work together in the Grains of Grace IV event. These members will work in two-hour shifts in the church's gymnasium to pack life-saving meals for severely malnourished and starving children worldwide. This is First Presbyterian's fourth missional initiative coordinated with the Christian hunger relief charity, Feed My Starving Children.More >
A look back at the life and bravery of Tripp Halstead, a little boy from Georgia who battled more than a dozen surgeries.More >
The three-day Bassmaster Classic kicks off Friday on Lake Hartwell, with weigh-ins and an outdoor expo in Greenville.More >
The Clemson Tigers added five tombstones representing 2017 victories to their ceremonial graveyard.More >
Fire officials said a blazed that severely damaged the former Sandy Cross Schoolhouse in Franklin County, GA has been ruled as arson.More >
Students across Greenville County paid tribute to the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >
On National School Walk-Out Day, the Greenville County School District encouraged students to participate in indoor alternatives. At Wade Hampton High School, 17 desks were set up in memory of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.More >
