Landrum FD: Crews responding to brush fire

LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Landrum Fire Department said its crews are currently responding to a brush fire. 

The fire is happening at Clark Mountain Road off of Butter Street, the department said. 

According to Landrum Fire, crews were called out before 5:00 p.m. and were still on scene as of 8:00 p.m.

The fire department said there's no word yet on if there are any structures involved.

No injuries have been reported. 

