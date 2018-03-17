Coroner identifies man dead after Spartanburg Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies man dead after Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said a man is dead after a crash on Saturday.

Clevenger said the incident happened Saturday afternoon around 2:50 p.m.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Richard Hank Houser of Edgefield Road in Cowpens.

Clevenger said Houser was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center around 3:22 p.m. after a two vehicle crash along Bud Arthur Bridge Road.

Troopers say Houser was traveling south on Bud Arthur Bridge Road in a 1999 Ford sedan when he crossed left of the center line and hit a 1996 Dodge pickup truck head on.

His exact cause of death is pending a forensic examination. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

